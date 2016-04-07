* CSI300 -0.8 pct; SSEC -0.8 pct; HSI flat
* Investors await China March data to assess economic health
* ZTE shares slump in Hong Kong after trading resumes
SHANGHAI, April 7 China stocks weakened on
Thursday morning, as investors awaited a slew of Chinese
economic data and remained cautious due to signs of increasing
default risks in the country's corporate bond market.
Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index were down 0.8 percent at the midday
break, to 3,231.45 points and 3,027.47 points respectively.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was flat, while the
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index dipped 0.8 percent.
Over the next week, China will release some key economic
data for March. A Reuters poll showed that China's exports
likely returned to growth for the first time in nine months in
March while the pace of bank lending may have picked up.
Other data that will be released include China's forex
reserves, inflation and money supply.
"These data will be closely watched by investors who are
looking for fresh evidence that the economy is stabilizing,"
said Zeng Yan, analyst at Zhongtai Securities in Shandong.
Adding to investor caution on Thursday were signs of more
troubles in China's debt market, as state-owned Chinacoal Group
Shanxi Huayu Energy failed to make a payment on bonds worth 600
million yuan ($92.6 million).
Underscoring increasing stress, China's top planning agency
has ordered issuers of so-called enterprise bonds and their
underwriters to assess the risks of default and report back to
the government as part of a nationwide campaign to limit
systemic financial risk.
"Potential default threatens to push up borrowing costs, and
is negative to stocks as well," Zeng said.
While shares in China fell across the board, sectors in Hong
Kong including IT and utilities managed to
stay positive.
Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese telecom equipment maker
ZTE Corp tumbled nearly 10 percent as trading resumed
for the first time since the U.S. Commerce Department imposed
export restrictions on the firm last month for allegedly
violating sanctions against Iran.
But ZTE's Shenzhen-listed shares edged up 0.9
percent.
