* CSI300 -0.8 pct; SSEC -0.9 pct; HSI -0.7 pct
* Investors shrug off surprise rise in China forex reserves
* Market has priced in China economic rebound - investor
SHANGHAI, April 8 China stocks fell nearly 1
percent on Friday morning ahead of a slew of economic data, with
some investors locking in profit from a month-long rebound that
reflects expectations for a strong first quarter.
Hong Kong shares also dropped, tracking weak global markets,
as bank shares slumped in Europe and the United States.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8 percent, to
3,183.82 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.9 percent, to 2,981.42 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.7
percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.9 percent.
China's foreign exchange reserves surprisingly rose in
March, the first monthly gain since November, as cooling
expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes eased pressure on the
yuan.
But investors awaiting economic indicators for March,
including money supply, new lending and inflation due over the
next week, were little inspired.
"The yuan has already stabilised due to central bank
intervention so the forex reserve data didn't stir much
excitement," said David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at
Nanhai Fund Management Co.
"The market has already priced in expectations of a rebound
in economic performance in the first quarter, so today's
correction is very natural."
Meanwhile, investors continue to watch closely the attitude
of the U.S. Federal Reserve toward monetary policy, even as the
market now expects fewer rate hikes this year than previously
anticipated.
The U.S. economy is on a solid course with some hints of
inflation so the Fed is on track for further interest rate
hikes, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday in a defence of
her decision to tighten policy late last year.
All main sectors fell in China and Hong Kong.
Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese telecom equipment maker
ZTE Corp slumped for a second day after trading
resumed since U.S. trade restrictions. ZTE's Shenzhen-traded
shares also tumbled 4.1 percent by midday.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)