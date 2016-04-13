* CSI300 +2.1 pct; SSEC +2.1 pct; HSI +2.4 pct
* China March exports post biggest increase since Feb 2015
* Energy shares jump as oil prices rose to highest level in
2016
SHANGHAI, April 13 Leading share indexes in
China and Hong Kong jumped over 2 percent to three-month highs
on Wednesday morning, after better-than-expected China trade
data raised hopes that the country's economic slowdown was over.
Energy shares led the way as global oil prices
surged to the highest level in 2016 in overnight trading.
Both China's blue-chip CSI300 index and the
Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2.1 percent by the
lunch break, to 3,285.53 points and 3,086.51 points,
respectively.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 2.4 percent,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 3.6
percent.
China's March exports blew past analyst expectations, rising
11.5 pct from a year earlier, the first increase since June and
the largest rise since February 2015. Imports fell by 7.6
percent from a year earlier, less than expected.
China's trade data is "significantly higher than expected in
March, which could continue to boost the risk sentiment in the
short term," wrote Zhou Hao, economist at Commerzbank AG.
"Meanwhile, the market has also priced in some upside
surprise in China's Q1 GDP figures to be released this Friday
morning."
The upbeat trade data, which followed a moderate expansion
in the service sector in March, and rises in January-February
industrial profits and PMI, offered fresh signs that China's
economy could be stabilizing.
Reflecting the improving outlook for China's economy, the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday nudged up forecasts
for China's growth this year, even as it trimmed the outlook for
the world as a whole.
Stocks rose across the board in China and Hong Kong. But
reflecting narrowing price differences, an index tracking price
premiums of mainland shares over their Hong Kong-listed
counterparts stayed on track to fall for the sixth
session in a row.
Energy shares were bullish on Wednesday, with an index
tracking the sector in Hong Kong surging 5 percent to a
five-month high, helped by jumps in oil heavyweights including
Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC.
The energy sector on the mainland was up 3.4
percent.
Resources shares were also strong,
inspired by a rally in global commodity prices as investors bet
China's tentative economic recovery would spur demand for
materials including steel, copper and aluminium.
