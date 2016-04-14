* CSI300 +0.1 pct; SSEC +0.1 pct; HSI +0.9 pct
* Market price in some upside surprise in China's Q1 GDP
* Index of A/H share premium to fall for 7th day to a
5-month low
SHANGHAI, April 14 China and Hong Kong stocks
remained firm on Thursday morning, with investors pricing in
some upside surprise in China's first-quarter GDP figures to be
released on Friday, traders said.
Data released on Wednesday's showed China's exports in
March returned to growth for the first time in nine months,
providing an encouraging sign ahead of the GDP release.
By the lunch break, both the CSI300 index and the
Shanghai Composite Index had risen 0.1 percent.
Hong Kong shares rose to three-month highs, with the Hang
Seng index adding 0.9 percent while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index gained 1.1 percent.
In a sign of rapidly shrinking price differences between the
two markets, an index tracking premiums of China-listed firms to
their Hong Kong-traded counterparts is on track to
fall for seven sessions in a row to a five-month low.
"We believe the recent trade, car sales and electricity
consumption data point to a potential upside surprise to March
data," Morgan Stanley wrote.
"In the near term, we continue to expect a cyclical
improvement as past stimulus measures are still filtering
through to the economy."
The improving outlook for China's economy has increased
investor appetite for risky assets.
An index tracking mainland investors' confidence in the
stock market rose to 54.7 in March, up 12.1 percent from a month
earlier, and exceeding 50 for the first time since December.
A reading above 50 indicates optimism, while figures below
50 signals pessimism.
The China market, which is under increasing pressure from
profit-takers following a month-long rebound, also got some
support from news that China's central bank will inject 40
billion yuan ($6.18 billion) into the money markets on Thursday.
Most sectors, including IT and consumer
rose in both China and Hong Kong markets,
but energy and resources
shares dropped as investors took profit after
Wednesday's surge.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)