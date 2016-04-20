* CSI300 -2.3 pct; SSEC -2.6 pct; HSI -1.1 pct
* Doubt grows on how well China economy is recovering
* Shanghai index falls below 3,000, a technical support
level
SHANGHAI, April 20 China stocks tumbled more
than 2 percent on Wednesday morning, as investors sceptical
about how much the country's economy is reviving took profits on
shares that have rebounded since early March.
If the losses deepen in the afternoon, Wednesday could be
the worst day for China indexes since the end of February.
Thursday's gloomy sentiment spread to Hong Kong, where key
indexes lost over 1 percent despite overnight gains by markets
in the United States and Europe.
The Shanghai Composite Index slumped 2.6 percent by
lunch break, to 2,965.31 points, falling below 3,000 - seen by
many as a key technical support level. The blue-chip CSI300
index fell 2.3 percent, to 3,163.42 points.
The market had bounced roughly 15 percent off Feb. 29 lows,
buoyed by upbeat first-quarter economic data, including
industrial profit, housing prices and new loan growth.
But the rebound risks losing momentum, amid growing doubt
over China's recovery, which some argue has been debt-fuelled
and is unsustainable.
David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co., called the recovery "still very much old-style,
with investment picking up in areas such as infrastructure and
real estate" and few signs of progress on structural reforms.
"After the rebound, valuations of many stocks, especially
small-caps, are becoming bubbly again, so reducing positions
would be a natural choice," Dai said.
While rebounds in commodity and housing prices have reduced
the urgency for Beijing to introduce more stimulus, policy
advisers caution it is too early to call an end to a cycle of
easing that began in 2014.
"The market is in a game between existing players, and
there's little opportunity for trend followers," Industrial
Securities said a strategy report to clients.
"In the medium term, risk appetite could again be weakened,"
the brokerage said, citing factors including rising selling
pressure, increasing defaults in the credit market and
uncertainty about United States monetary policies.
Shares fell across in the board in China and Hong Kong.
Shenzhen's start-up board declined over 4 percent, drawing
little help from news that China is considering launching the
Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect by the end of July.
Tencent Holdings Ltd, an index heavyweight in
Hong Kong, fell 1.8 percent. Its founder Pony Ma said he plans
to donate 100 million company shares, worth more than $2
billion, to a new charity fund in one of China's biggest
philanthropic pledges.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)