* CSI300 +0.2 pct; SSEC +0.4 pct; HSI +1.8 pct
* China unveils measures to support exports
* Oil prices jump 4 percent overnight, boosting energy
shares
SHANGHAI, April 21 China stocks edged up on
Thursday morning, recouping some of the previous day's losses
after Beijing unveiled more measures to support the economy and
as oil and commodity shares surged.
Hong Kong stocks rose sharply, tracking global markets, with
sentiment boosted by a jump in oil prices.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to
3,187.89 points by the lunch break. The Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.4 percent, to 2,985.12 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.8 percent,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.5
percent.
After posting its worst performance in eight weeks on
Wednesday amid worries about the economy, the Shanghai market on
Thursday drew support from the new government measures to aid
the economy.
China's cabinet said late on Wednesday the government would
take steps to boost exports, including encouraging banks to
boost lending, expanding export credit insurance and raising tax
rebates for some firms.
Weakness in banking and real estate
shares was offset by sharp gains in resource shares.
An index tracking raw materials surged 2.7
percent, as steel prices in Shanghai extended rises
this year amid signs of life in China's struggling steel mills.
The energy sector jumped 2.3 percent in China
and 4.2 percent in Hong Kong.
Oil prices rallied more than 4 percent overnight thanks to a
smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories and
abiding hopes that producers may eventually agree ways to ease a
global glut.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)