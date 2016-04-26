* CSI300 -0.2 pct; SSEC -0.3 pct; HSI -0.8 pct
* Resource shares drop as commodity prices fall after
crackdown
* Profits at China SOEs fall 13.8 pct y/y in Q1
SHANGHAI, April 26 China stocks slipped on
Tuesday morning, led by resource companies, as the recent
commodities boom showed some signs of cooling in response to a
government crackdown on speculation.
Hong Kong shares also weakened, tracking regional markets,
as investors braced for central bank policy meetings in the
United States and Japan this week.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to
3,155.79 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.3 percent, to 2,938.52 points.
Investors have become increasingly cautious as the SSEC has
closed below the 3,000 mark for five consecutive days - seen by
many as a technical sign that the rebound since early March has
ended.
There were also few bright spots in economic fundamentals.
Profits at China's state-owned firms fell 13.8 percent in the
first quarter from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said
on Tuesday.
The Institute of International Finance (IIF) estimated that
global investors are expected to pull $538 billion out of
China's slowing economy in 2016, although the pace of outflows
has dropped from last year.
And reflecting reduced risk appetite among mainland
investors, China's outstanding margin loans shrank for four
sessions in a row.
Most sectors on the mainland fell on Tuesday, with resource
shares among the biggest decliners.
Shares of steelmakers, cooper producers and gold miners
fell, as prices of some commodities futures including iron ore
and rebar started to fall in response to the regulatory
crackdown on speculative trading.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.8 percent,
to 21,131.32 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 1.1 percent, to 8,883.68.
