* CSI300: flat; SSEC: flat; HSI -0.2 pct
* Investors have lukewarm response to stronger industrial
profits
* IMF urges China to push ahead with corporate restructuring
SHANGHAI, April 27 China stocks were flat on
Wednesday morning, with investors hugging the sidelines despite
stronger industrial profits on doubts over the sustainability of
the recovery and concerns about a government crackdown in the
commodities market.
Hong Kong shares were mixed, with market sentiment cautious
ahead of U.S. and Japanese central bank policy decisions.
Both China's blue-chip CSI300 index and the
Shanghai Composite Index ended morning trading flat, at
3,180.12 points and 2,965.61 points, respectively.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.2
percent, but the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.2 percent.
Investors had a lukewarm response to news that profits
earned by Chinese industrial companies rose 11.1 percent in
March from a year earlier, as the market has already priced in a
tentative economic recovery in the first quarter.
The focus has now shifted to whether the debt-fuelled
recovery is sustainable.
The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that China's
massive corporate debt problem could be eased through
debt-to-equity conversions or securitisation of non-performing
loans, but only if these apply to viable firms that undergo
restructuring.
Reflecting investor caution, trading volume in Shanghai
on Tuesday shrank to a four-month low and remained
thin on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, outstanding margin loans - money investors borrow
to buy stocks - have shrunk for five consecutive sessions.
Resource shares remained weak, as China imposed
fresh curbs on commodities, triggering continued correction in
materials such as iron ore and steel.
In Hong Kong, shares of GOME Electrical Appliances Holding
Ltd slumped after the home appliance retailer issued
profit-warnings.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)