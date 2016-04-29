* CSI300: flat; SSEC: -0.3 pct; HSI: -1.4 pct
* Fund managers slash suggested equity, bond holdings-poll
* Sentiment in Hong Kong hit by slump in Japan stocks
SHANGHAI, April 29 China stocks edged lower on
Friday morning ahead of the Labour Day holiday, with investors
most adopting a cautious stance amid rising bond defaults and
increasing volatility in the commodities market.
Hong Kong shares dropped over 1 percent as sentiment was
soured by a tumble in Japanese stocks, after the Bank of
Japan disappointed markets by electing not to expand monetary
stimulus on Thursday.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index dipped 0.04 percent
to 3,159.46 points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.3 percent, to 2,936.53 points.
Trading volume remained thin, while outstanding margin loans
- money investors borrow to buy stocks - fell for seven days in
a row, as many stayed on the sidelines.
A Reuters poll showed that Chinese fund managers cut their
suggested equity exposure for a third consecutive month, to a
five-month low of 69.4 percent, while advising investors to
boost their cash holdings.
Reflecting growing concerns over bond defaults, the fund
managers halved recommended bond weighting to 6.3 percent.
Most sectors fell, but resources shares
rebounded after a sharp correction over the past sessions.
Rising volatility in China's commodity market and a
government crackdown on speculation have also pared risk
appetite.
China's securities regulator ordered the country's major
commodity futures exchanges this week to control speculative
trading activity, sources told Reuters, after a surge in prices
sparked fears of a boom-and-bust cycle.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.4
percent, to 21,099.47 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent, to 8,957.43.
Stocks fell across the board in Hong Kong.
Banking stocks sagged after Chinese lenders posted flat
profit growth amid rising bad debt.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)
, China's biggest lender, dipped 0.7
percent in Shanghai and was down 1.2 percent in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)