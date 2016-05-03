* CSI300 +1.8 pct; SSEC +1.6 pct; HSI -1.1 pct
* Profits at China-listed companies dipped 0.45 pct in Q1
* April PMI survey casts doubt on China's economic recovery
SHANGHAI, May 3 China stocks rose more than 1
percent on Tuesday, as investors bet on improvements in
corporate fundamentals, although thin trading after the holiday
weekend suggests confidence remains fragile.
But Hong Kong shares lost around 1 percent, as Asian stocks
erased earlier gains amid worries about the ability of global
central banks to boost growth through aggressive policy easing.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.8 percent,
to 3,213.35 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.6 percent, to 2,985.41 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.1
percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 1.4 percent.
Stock markets in China and Hong Kong were closed on Monday.
Chinese investors draw solace from the fact that the
first-quarter performance of China-listed companies did not
tumble as many had feared, while the economy has shown signs of
stabilising.
Combined quarterly profits of 2,837 mainland-listed firms
dipped only 0.45 percent, while 666 companies, including some
struggling steelmakers, had forecast they would post earnings
increases or turn to profit during the first half, the official
China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.
"Investors are now betting that government stimulus can feed
into companies' second-quarter profit," said Zeng Yan, analyst
at Zhongtai Securities.
The improvements may last until the second quarter, but
profits could drop after that with no further stimulus, he said,
adding that overriding worries about sustainability of the
economic recovery was keeping trading volumes thin.
Surveys on economic activity underlined such concerns.
A private survey showed on Tuesday that activity at China's
factories shrank for the 14th straight month in April as demand
stagnated, forcing companies to shed jobs at a faster pace.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded for the
second month in a row in April but only marginally, an official
survey showed on Sunday.
Stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, with consumer
and IT stocks leading the charge.
Chinese alcohol makers led the consumer staples index
up about 4 percent to its highest level since early
January, with prices of Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd,
Shanxi Fenjiu and Kouzi Distillery
surging.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)