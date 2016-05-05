* CSI300 -0.2 pct; SSEC -0.3 pct; HSI: -0.4 pct
* Shares of China carriers jump on govt pledge to open
airspace
* China services sector expansion slows in April
SHANGHAI, May 5 China stocks dipped on Thursday
morning, with trading volume continuing to dwindle amid fresh
signs that the country's nascent economic recovery is resting on
weak foundations.
Hong Kong shares tracked U.S. markets lower, as worries
about global economic growth resurfaced.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent,
to 3,202.33 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.3 percent, to 2,983.06 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.4
percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.9 percent.
China's robust market rebound since early March appears to
be losing momentum as trading volumes have shrunk and the SSEC
fails to stand decisively above the 3,000 mark - seen by many as
a key psychological level.
Worries are mounting that the country's debt-fuelled
recovery in the first quarter could be short-lived, amid signs
that fresh liquidity has failed to energise China's economic
muscles, with the spill-over boosting property and commodity
prices instead.
A private survey showed on Thursday that activity in China's
services sector expanded in April, but the gains were slightly
less robust than in March.
Most sectors in China fell, but airline stocks surged after
China's central government on Wednesday unveiled plans to
promote airline transportation by pledging to open up
low-altitude air space.
China's biggest carriers, including Air China Ltd
, China Eastern Airlines and China
Southern Airlines all jumped more than 3 percent.
In Hong Kong, sentiment was soured by overnight weakness on
Wall Street, where major share indexes declined in the wake of
weak job and worker productivity data.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)