* CSI300 -1.8 pct; SSEC -1.9 pct; HSI -1.3 pct
* Hong Kong market poised to fall for 5th straight day
* Energy, resource shares lead declines
SHANGHAI, May 6 China stocks dropped nearly 2
percent on Friday morning, erasing this week's gains as the
market's rebound since early March risks unravelling amid
further corrections in the commodities market and fresh signs of
stress with bonds.
Hong Kong shares also fell, with the benchmark index on
track to decline for a fifth day and have its worst weekly
performance in three months.
China's benchmark CSI300 index dropped 1.8
percent, to 3,156.18 points by lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.9 percent, to 2,942.46 points.
If the indexes fall lower in afternoon trade, the market
will register its third consecutive weekly loss, and further
show fatigue following its strong rebound in March.
Analysts say investor patience is wearing thin as the
Shanghai index has failed to stay above the psychologically key
3,000 mark in recent weeks, while the economy remains fragile.
"If the market cannot make a breakthrough upward, then going
down would be the natural choice, given the lack of good news on
the fundamental front," said Chang Chengwei, analyst at Hengtai
Futures.
Chang also attributed the weakness in stocks to drops in
China's commodities market on Friday, and fears that more
companies need to sell shares to raise enough money to pay
debts.
On Thursday, a Chinese fertiliser producer defaulted on bond
payments, the latest casualty of China's slowing economy, and
adding stress to the credit market.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.3
percent, to 20,183.43 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 1.6 percent, to 8,493.27.
Stocks fell across the board in China and Hong Kong, with
energy and resources
shares leading the decline in both markets.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)