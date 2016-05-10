(Repeats with no change to text)
* CSI300 +0.4 pct; SSEC +0.2 pct; HSI -0.1 pct
* China April inflation data paints mixed picture
* Investor confidence weakened in April.
SHANGHAI, May 10 China stocks steadied on
Tuesday morning after shedding more than 5 percent in the
previous two sessions, but market sentiment remained bearish on
concerns over the economy.
Hong Kong shares dipped, as the energy sector
dropped on weak oil prices.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent,
to 3,076.28 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 2,837.58 points.
The market's calmer tone followed a two-day slump that
knocked it to eight-week lows on Monday, as investor hopes for a
strong economic recovery fade.
April inflation data early on Tuesday showed China's
consumer prices rising slightly less than expected, while a
four-year slump in producer prices continued to show signs of
moderating.
Investors continue to digest policy signals from an article
published in the official People's Daily on Monday.
The newspaper, regarded as the Communist Party's mouthpiece,
said in the article the country may suffer from a financial
crisis and economic recession if the government relies too much
on debt-fuelled stimulus.
Shen Weizheng, fund manager at Shanghai-based Ivy Capital,
said that he was now much less bullish on stocks, interpreting
the article as a sign that Beijing will rein in credit expansion
after the first quarter's lending surge.
In more evidence of weak sentiment, an index tracking
investor confidence fell sharply, to 48.8 points in April, from
54.7 points in March.
The index was compiled by the state-backed China Securities
Investor Protection Fund, and a reading below 50 indicates
investor pessimism.
Most sectors were firm on Tuesday morning, with
transportation and consumer sectors
rebounding more than 1 percent. Resource shares,
however, continued to fall.
In Hong Kong, both the Hang Seng index and the Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index were down 0.1 percent by
the lunch break, at 20,146.16 points and 8,441.74 points.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)