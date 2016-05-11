* CSI300 +0.9 pct; SSEC +0.6 pct; HSI -0.6 pct
* Consumer, healthcare sectors surge in China
* State media criticises China's "National Team" strategy
SHANGHAI, May 11 China stocks rebounded on
Wednesday, recovering some of the heavy losses suffered in
recent sessions, as buyers snapped up consumer and healthcare
stocks.
But Hong Kong shares fell as investors waited for more clues
on whether a recent pick-up in China's economy was just a
seasonal blip or something more sustainable.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9 percent, to
3,097.08 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent, to 2,850.05
points. But the indexes are still down more than 1 percent so
far this week.
After a front page article in the official People's Daily
judged that China's economic trend would be "L-sharped", barring
the possibility of a strong rebound, investors feel further
gains in the stock market will be limited.
"You don't expect a bull market in an L-shaped economy,"
said David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co.
Trading remained thin as many investors stood on the
sidelines, with some media attributing the phenomenon to the
government's excessive market interference.
China's "National Team" of state-backed investors should
refrain from frequent trading, as their recent "buy low, sell
high" strategy distorts stock market behaviour and discourages
new investors, the state-run Economic Information Daily reported
on Wednesday.
All main stocks rose in China, with the consumer
and healthcare sectors leading the charge, both
jumping 3.6 percent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.6
percent, to 20,115.03 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to 8,452.63.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)