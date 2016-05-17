* CSI300: -0.5 pct; SSEC: -0.4 pct; HSI: -0.3 pct
* President Xi says China will push forward supply-side
reforms
* Energy shares jump on higher oil prices
SHANGHAI, May 17 China stocks edged lower in
light trade on Tuesday morning amid heighted worries that
Beijing might pull back on monetary stimulus while it steps up
structural and financial reforms even as the economic recovery
struggles to gain traction.
But Hong Kong stocks pushed higher, encouraged by upbeat
U.S. and Asian markets, and higher oil prices.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent,
to 3,080.40 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, to 2,840.44 points.
President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China will push
forward supply-side reform and increase the number of
middle-income earners.
Xi's remarks, which came after shoddy economic data for
April, reinforced expectations that Beijing is reluctant to use
further monetary stimulus to stoke growth even as China's
nascent economic recovery peters out.
"The logic underpinning a market rebound has collapsed
because the economy is not good, but the government refrains
from using fresh stimulus," said Li Kongyi, strategist at
Fortune Securities.
He expects the market to fluctuate within a narrow range for
a period of time, possibly punctuated by brief rallies sparked
by positives such as the potential MSCI addition of Chinese
shares to its emerging markets benchmark.
As part of efforts to win MSCI's nod, China will tighten
rules on listed companies suspending and resuming trade by as
soon as next week to crack down on cheating and improve market
order.
Most sectors fell in China, with transportation
shares leading the decline.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent,
to 19,945.09 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.6 percent, to 8,358.14.
Energy shares jumped in both Hong Kong
and China, after oil prices hit six-month highs as the
market focused on supply disruptions.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)