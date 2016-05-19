* CSI300: +0.2 pct; SSEC: +0.4 pct; HSI: -0.5 pct;
* Markets factor in possibility of a U.S. rate hike in June
* China tells state-owned enterprises to step up
restructuring
SHANGHAI, May 19 China stocks rebounded on
Thursday but Hong Kong shares followed other Asian markets lower
amid revived concerns of another U.S. interest rate hike as
early as June.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent,
to 3,075.50 points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.4 percent, to 2,819.42 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.5
percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.4 percent.
The markets scrambled to factor in the possibility of
another U.S. rate hike soon, after minutes from the last Federal
Reserve meeting showed central bank officials felt the U.S.
economy could be ready for that in June.
The prospects of further U.S. monetary tightening "would
certainly exert pressure on the stock market," said Alex Fan,
strategist at GF Holdings (Hong Kong) Corp.
Other uncertainties hurting China and Hong Kong markets
include Britain's "Brexit" campaign to leave the EU, and the
progress of China's economic restructuring, he added.
Such uncertainty is putting many investors on the sidelines,
with trading volume light in both markets.
China markets have been weak recently in light of Beijing's
policy shift away from rapid credit expansion to stimulate
growth.
In further evidence of that shift, the State Council, or
China's cabinet, held a meeting on Wednesday, urging state-owned
companies to step up efforts in restructuring and cutting
excessive capacity.
But most sectors in China rebounded on Thursday morning
after sharp falls during the previous session. Shenzhen's
start-up board ChiNext jumped 2.3 percent,
recovering much of Wednesday's losses.
In Hong Kong, almost all main sectors fell, with energy
shares leading the decline.
