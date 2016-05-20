* CSI +0.1 pct; SSEC +0.1 pct; HSI +1.2 pct
* Shanghai trading volumes hovering around 3-month lows
* Buy-side still eyeing potential MSCI A-share inclusion
By Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, May 20 China stocks edged up on Friday
morning, but the main indexes are poised for a fifth week of
losses on fading optimism over the country's growth prospects
and concerns about rising U.S. interest rates.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.1 percent
at 3,065.45 by the lunch break, with the Shanghai Composite
Index also up 0.1 percent at 2,809.72. Both indexes are
set for a weekly loss of around 0.5 percent.
Hong Kong shares followed most Asian stocks higher, but
light trading indicated caution.
Investor optimism fuelled by strong Chinese March economic
data has faded rapidly on signs that the recovery lost momentum
in April, and on fears that policymakers may be taking a more
cautious stance on further stimulus as bad debts soar.
Beijing is pushing for painful structural reforms by
stepping up restructuring and factory closures in China's
bloated state sector.
The finance ministry said on Thursday that the Chinese
central government will earmark 27.64 billion yuan ($4.23
billion) to help local governments pay for capacity closures in
the steel and coal sectors this year.
In a sign of reduced risk appetite, trading volume in
Shanghai has been hovering around three-month lows,
while outstanding margin financing - money investors borrow to
buy stocks - has been shrinking steadily over the past few
weeks.
Most sectors in China fell, with strength in banking
heavyweights helping to prop up the main index.
Analysts say some investors are quietly buying relatively
cheap blue-chip shares, betting benchmark compiler MSCI will
include Chinese shares in its Emerging Markets Index next month.
"The A-share inclusion is something that institutional
investors absolutely need to prepare for now," Shanghai-based
hedge fund house MegaTrust Investments wrote.
In Hong Kong, all main sectors rose, with IT and
energy shares leading the rise.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)