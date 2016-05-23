* CSI300: +0.3 pct; SSEC: +0.5 pct; HSI: +0.3 pct
* China stocks still in bearish trend - analyst
* $35.5 bln worth of A-shares come out of lock-up in June
SHANGHAI, May 23 China stocks edged up on Monday
morning, but trading remained light, with the market's bearish
trend seen persisting as the government holds off on further
policy stimulus.
Hong Kong shares also rose, following a solid session on
Wall Street.
CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to 3,088.33 points
by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.5 percent, to 2,840.27 points.
The Shanghai index has fallen for five weeks in a row as
investor enthusiasm waned on signs that China's nascent economic
recovery is losing steam and as policymakers turn more cautious
over stimulus as corporate bad debts soar.
"People would use any rebounds to sell stocks, as the market
is in a bearish trend, both technically, and fundamentally,"
said Yu Bin, analyst at Zhongtai Securities.
"Pessimism has replaced optimism as the government has put
restructuring, instead of stimulus or growth, at the centre of
its policy-making."
The market will also face some liquidity pressure next month
as 232.4 billion yuan ($35.51 billion) worth of shares will come
out of lock-up periods in June, up 12 percent from this month,
according to the official Shanghai Securities News.
But most stocks rebounded on Monday, with healthcare
being the only main sector that ended morning trade
in negative territory.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent,
to 19,920.58 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.7 percent, to 8,361.42.
Most sectors were firm, with IT shares leading the
gains.
($1 = 6.5454 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)