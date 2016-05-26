* CSI300 -0.9 pct; SSEC -1.0 pct; HSI -0.2 pct
* China state-owned firms' profit fell 8.4 pct in Jan-April
* China steelmakers face U.S. anti-dumping duties
SHANGHAI, May 26 China stocks fell to 2-1/2
month lows on Thursday, weighing on markets across Asia, on
growing worries that the economy was losing steam again after a
promising start to the year.
Hong Kong stocks also retreated, with renewed concerns about
a possible U.S. interest rate hike prompting investors to take
profits after Wednesday's gains.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9 percent to
3,032.97 points by the midday break, a level not seen since
mid-March, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.0
percent to 2,787.72.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.2
percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.6 percent.
Data on Thursday showed China's state-owned firms' profits
fell 8.4 percent year-on-year in the first four months of this
year from a year earlier, while their debts surged 18 percent,
highlighting the challenges Beijing faces as it tries to
restructure the bloated state sector as the economy slows.
Industrial profit data is due out on Friday.
Moody's ratings agency said that China's authorities have
the tools to avert a financial crisis, but erosion of credit
quality is likely over the medium term.
"China's growing debt overhang will impose a substantial
deadweight cost on the economy that will need to be allocated
between the state, banking system, and corporate and household
sectors," the credit rating agency said in a report on Thursday.
"The price will likely be the persistence of large
unrecognised banking sector losses, misallocation of capital,
delays to the reduction in excess capacity and economic
rebalancing, and a prolonged period of sub-optimal growth."
Adding to downward pressure on stocks was news that
corrosion-resistant steel from China will face final U.S.
anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties of up to 450 percent under
the U.S. Commerce Department's latest clampdown on a glut of
steel imports.
The would impact some of China's largest steelmakers
including Baosteel, Hebei Iron & Steel Group
and Angang Group. Baosteel shares fell 1 percent.
Banking was the only sector in China that ended
the morning in positive territory. IT and transport
shares were among the biggest fallers.
In Hong Kong, most sectors fell, but energy shares
were firm as Brent crude oil prices rose above $50 a barrel for
the first time in nearly seven months.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)