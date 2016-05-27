* CSI300 -0.3 pct; SSEC -0.3 pct; HSI -0.1 pct
* Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed in April
* Lenovo shares fall after reporting first loss in six years
SHANGHAI, May 27 China stocks slipped on Friday
as April industrial profit data added to concerns that a recent
pick-up in the economy may be short-lived.
Both China's blue-chip CSI300 index and the
Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3 percent, to 3,055.29
points and 2,814.03 points, respectively. They looked set to end
the week fractionally lower.
Hong Kong shares also eased, despite gains in most Asian
markets, with light trading indicating investor caution after
Wednesday's jump of more than 2 percent.
The Hang Seng index and the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index both dipped 0.1 percent.
Many investors remained on the sidelines, worried about
China's economic health and the impact of a possible U.S. rate
hike next month.
Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed in April,
in line with other data for the month which suggested the
economy may be losing steam again after picking up earlier in
the year.
"We expect underlying industrial profit growth to slow
further in May, but in a gradual manner, as industrial
production growth likely slows and producer price deflation
likely narrows," economists at Nomura said in a research note.
The People's Bank of China will keep policy slightly loose
to support the economy, which still faces downward pressure, the
China Business News said on Thursday, citing a report written by
the central bank's monetary policy analysis team.
Global financial markets have been buzzing over whether
China is shifting to a more cautious policy stance since an
article in the official People's Daily early this month.
The article quoted an "authoritative person" as saying China
may suffer a financial crisis or recession if the government
relies too much on debt-fuelled stimulus to boost flagging
economic growth.
Chinese investors fear that means policymakers are taking
their foot off the gas after a more than one-year long stimulus
blitz, but most economists believe continued fiscal and monetary
support is needed because the economy is not yet on a firm
footing.
Most sectors in China and Hong Kong fell.
Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) lost 3 percent, after the world's
biggest maker of personal computers reported its first loss in
six years, hit by exceptional acquisition and restructuring
costs as well as weak sales for its smartphones business.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)