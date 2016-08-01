* CSI300 -1.1 pct; SSEC -1.3 pct; HSI +1.3 pct
* Tightened regulation hurt sentiment - trader
* Nine companies launch IPOs this week in China
SHANGHAI, Aug 1 China stocks slumped more than 1
percent on Monday morning as a crackdown by regulators on
speculation led investors to dump small caps ahead of a fresh
wave of initial public offerings (IPOs).
But Hong Kong shares rose sharply, as Asian shares
hit a one-year high after disappointing United
States economic growth data reduced expectations of imminent
U.S. rate hikes.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.1 percent,
to 3,167.65 points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 1.3 percent, to 2,942.24 points.
Small-caps were among the worst casualties, with Shenzhen's
start-up board ChiNext tumbling more than 2 percent.
"We have seen an escalation in regulatory oversight," said
Wu Kan, head of equity trading at investment firm Shanshan
Finance.
"It's good for the market in the long term, but it hurts
sentiment in the short term."
China's top securities regulator Liu Shiyu, who took office
in February, has started to show its teeth with the launch of a
series of tightening measures over the past weeks.
The watchdog has tightened rules over hedge funds, limited
shadow banking business of mutual fund houses, and is drafting
rules aimed at curbing money flows from banks into the stock
market through wealth management products.
In addition, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
issued 29 letters of enquires to listed companies over the past
week alone, questioning the logic of their restructuring plans
or other corporate activities, a move seen as a crackdown on
speculative trading.
Traders also attributed Monday's market weakness to a flood
of nine IPOs this week, including relatively big share sales by
Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd and
Bank of Guiyang Co.
Investors remain pessimistic about China's economy in the
second half, even as a private business survey showed on Monday
that China's manufacturing activity expanded for the first time
in 17 months in July.
But Hong Kong shares followed Asian markets higher.
The Hang Seng index added 1.3 percent, to 22,178.73
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 2.1 percent, to 9,143.82.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)