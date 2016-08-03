* CSI300 +0.2 pct; SSEC +0.3 pct; HSI -1.7 pct
* Sentiment underpinned by rally in property, Shanghai SOEs
* Money flowing into gold and bonds as risk appetite reduced
SHANGHAI, Aug 3 China stocks edged higher on
Wednesday as property shares rallied for a second day and on
growing expectations of state-owned enterprise (SOE) reforms.
But trading volume in Shanghai, which shrank to a two-month
low on Tuesday, remained thin amid signs that investors are
turning their focus to gold and bonds.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent to
3,195.81 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.3 percent to 2,979.44.
In Hong Kong, main indexes dropped over 1 percent, tracking
losses in global equity markets.
Lingering concerns over China's economy continued to haunt
investors. A private survey showed on Wednesday that growth in
the services sector cooled in July, with weaker expansions in
activity prompting companies to shed staff for first time in
four months.
Although regulators are hoping to guide capital into the
real economy with tighter rules, analysts say liquidity is
actually flowing into perceived safe haven assets such as bonds
and gold.
"The economy is in such a bad shape. How can you expect wise
money to invest in the real economy?" said Chang Chengwei,
analyst at brokerage Hengtai Futures.
China's outstanding margin loans dropped for five straight
sessions to a one-month low.
In contrast, Huaan Gold ETF, China's biggest
gold exchange-traded fund, jumped 35 percent in size over the
past month. Overseas investment products are also in hot demand.
Sentiment on Wednesday was underpinned by further strength
in property shares, which rose 1 percent after
reports earlier this week showed home prices are still rising
rapidly in most larger Chinese cities.
Investors also bet on SOE reforms, pushing the Shanghai SOEs
Index over 1 percent to a record high.
The government has long pledged changes to the often
bloated, inefficient state sector, but it has increasingly
relied on such firms in recent months to drive economic growth
in the face of faltering private investment, spurring doubts
about its commitment to reforms.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.7 percent
to 21,752.01, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 1.4 percent to 8,997.54.
HSBC fell 1.7 percent after reporting core
first-half profit fell 29 percent, below estimates, as revenue
at Europe's biggest bank was hit by slowing economic growth in
its key markets of Britain and Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)