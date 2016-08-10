* CSI300: -0.2 pct; SSEC: -0.1 pct; HSI: +0.4 pct
* Hong Kong rally driven by liquidity, not fundamentals
-trader
* Coal and steel sectors jump in China
* Property shares correct
SHANGHAI, Aug 10 Hong Kong stocks climbed to a
fresh eight-month high on Wednesday, as yield-hungry investors
sought bargains in the backdrop of a slowing global economy and
ultra-low interest rates.
But China shares slipped in morning trading, even as coal
and steel sectors advanced on higher raw material prices.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.4
percent by lunch break, to 22,558.45 points, hitting the highest
level since late November. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.5 percent.
"Money is flowing into Hong Kong stocks because they're
relatively cheap compared with bonds," said Alex Wong, Hong
Kong-based director at Ample Finance Group.
"But since the rally is driven by liquidity, not fundamental
factors, I suspect the market will lose upward momentum before
long."
Wong noted that buying appears concentrated in some
blue-chips that offer stable dividends, signalling that
investors are seeking stable returns at a time when interest
rates have turned negative in places such as Japan and Europe.
There are also signs that strength in Hong Kong stocks has
been bolstered by money from the mainland, as more than 20
mutual funds have been launched this year to invest in Hong Kong
shares. Also, inflows through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Connect
scheme shows signs of accelerating.
Hong Kong shares are now 25 percent cheaper than their
mainland peers, according to an index comparing the
markets, and trade at half the valuation of U.S. stocks.
In China, stocks were down slightly Wednesday morning, as a
sharp correction in real estate stocks offset a
surge in commodity shares.
The CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to 3,249.05
points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.1 percent, to 3,022.60 points.
Coal and steel stocks surged on higher prices of the
materials, amid hopes that Beijing will step up efforts to
reduce production capacity in the sectors in the second half.
Xishan Coal rose 3.1 percent while Yanzhou Coal
jumped 4.5 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)