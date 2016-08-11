* CSI300 +0.4 pct; SSEC +0.1 pct; HSI +0.2 pct
* Drop in treasury yields makes blue-chips appealing -
trader
* Acquisitions in New China Life stir interest in financials
SHANGHAI, Aug 11 China stocks were firm on
Thursday morning while Hong Kong shares hovered around
eight-month highs, as a further decline in Chinese and global
bond yields increased the appeal of blue-chips.
Financial plays were strong, aided by acquisitions of stakes
in New China Life Insurance .
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent,
to 3,255.58 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.1 percent, to 3,021.44 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.8
percent.
China's benchmark 10-year government bond yields
fell again on Thursday, hitting a fresh low since the 2009
global financial crisis, taking cues from slides in global
yields.
"Government bond yields are perceived as risk-free rates. If
these yields fall, stocks with low valuations would become more
attractive, especially those with high payout ratios," said
David Dai, investor director at Nanhai Fund Management Co.
"In addition, we have seen a flurry of acquisitions
recently, which has also stirred interest in some key sectors
such as financials."
New China Life jumped 6.1 percent in Shanghai,
touching a seven-month intraday high, after saying five
companies controlled by Guo Guangchang, billionaire chairman of
Fosun Group, had acquired a combined 5.01 percent stake in the
Chinese insurer. New China Life's Hong Kong-traded shares gained
3.5 percent.
The news helped push the financial sector up 1.2
percent in China and 0.7 percent in Hong Kong as
insurers strengthened.
Banks were also firm, after Hua Xia Bank
posted a 6.1 percent rise in first-half profit while
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank reported a 12
percent gain in earnings, easing concerns that a slowing economy
would hit Chinese lenders' balance sheets badly.
But raw material stocks in China corrected
following strong sessions recently, while energy shares
sagged in both mainland and Hong Kong
markets as oil prices tumbled.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)