* SSEC 0.4 pct, CSI300 0.5 pct, HSI 1.6 pct
* Interest in China property shares rekindled by Financial
Street
* Hong Kong stocks seen benefiting from the Shenzhen Connect
SHANGHAI, Aug 18 China stocks rose on Thursday
morning, helped by a resurgence in real estate shares, as
Financial Street become another developer, after
Vanke, to be caught up in M&A-driven share surges.
Hong Kong shares maintained strong upward momentum, with
investors seeking to front-run expected fresh inflows from the
upcoming Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.
The CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent, to 3,391.40
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 3,122.16 points.
Sentiment was aided by renewed bullishness in the real
estate sector, which jumped 4.7 percent, despite
signs of fatigue in the home market.
China home prices rose 0.8 percent in July nationwide, but
stalled or fell in more cities than in June.
Shares in Financial Street surged 10 percent
daily limit, after disclosure that the acquisitive Chinese
insurance group Anbang has become the developer's second largest
shareholder with a 30 percent stake. Financial Street's parent,
Beijing Financial Street Investment Group Co Ltd and its
affiliates, currently hold over 31 percent in the developer.
Anbang's share increase, which followed the high-profile
bidding war around Vanke, adds to more evidence that some listed
property companies are undervalued and thus have become
acquisition targets.
Vanke shares jumped 4.5 percent in Shenzhen.
Most other sectors also rose, with an index tracking
financials up 1.1 percent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.6 percent,
to 23,164.69 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.0 percent, to 9,741.30.
Traders say although much of the impact of the
recently-announced Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect has been
priced in, expectations of fresh money inflows from the mainland
could still help bolster Hong Kong stocks for a some time.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)