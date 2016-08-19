* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1 pct, Shanghai->HK
daily quota used 7.8 pct
BEIJING Aug 19 China stocks edged down on
Friday morning on profit-taking pressure, but the blue-chip
index is poised for a third consecutive week of gains supported
by expectations of more government stimulus.
Gains in financials and M&A activity in the real estate
sector were also behind a strong performance in mainland markets
earlier in the week.
The CSI300 index, which tracks the largest listed
companies trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 0.4 percent to
3,350.09 points at the end of the morning session. The CSI300
index is up 1.7 percent for the week so far, on track for its
third weekly gain.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent, to
3,090.07 points. It is up 1.29 percent for the week and is set
for a second week of gains.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 0.1
percent, to 3,358.4, 8.31 points above the current value of the
underlying index.
Mainland stocks had risen earlier in the week, led by
financial shares, on hopes the government would roll out more
stimulus this year to meet economic growth targets.
Analysts said some investors rushed to take profits on
Friday morning, which put some pressure on the indexes.
"I expect to see volatility continue over the next few
weeks, but the overall trend of the market is upward," said Tian
Weidong, analyst at Kaiyuan Securities in Shanxi.
The real estate sector fell on profit-taking, with the
property subindex falling 1.49 percent as of noon.
In Hong Kong, The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3
percent, to 22,955.41 points. As of noon, the HSI is up 0.83
percent for the week. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.5 percent, to 9,605.25.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is
introducing its new Volatility Control Mechanism (VCM), which
would prevent extreme fluctuations and price volatility arising
from trading incidents. The new mechanism will come into effect
on Monday.
Analysts in Hong Kong expect the new VCM will only have very
limited impact on the overall market.
"I don't think the new mechanism would be easily triggered.
And it only applies to 81 stocks that are key constituent
stock," said Sam Chi Yung, senior strategist at South China
Financial Holdings in Hong Kong.
Sam added that positive news including the approval of a
long-anticipated Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect scheme would
attract fund flows from mainland due to cheap valuations of
shares listed on the Hong Kong market.
(Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)