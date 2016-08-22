* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* China's infrastructure, transport shares fall on
profit-taking
* Property shares outperform, Vanke supports
BEIJING, Aug 22 China stocks were dragged by
infrastructure and transportation shares as some investors took
profit on Monday, but the property market stayed buoyant, while
Hong Kong shares eased slightly.
The CSI300 index, which tracks the largest listed
companies trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 0.6 percent, to
3,343.61 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 percent, to 3,088.37
points.
Analysts said they expected further capital inflows to boost
sentiment over the long run, supported by broader access to
China's stock markets.
Zhang Qi, senior analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai,
said trading was muted on Monday but he expects the upcoming
launch of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect to attract some
foreign capital into companies listed in Shenzhen.
"The market is quite stable and bland today despite some
slight falls in the indexes and trading volumes. We have seen
such a trend over the past few days and (I expect to see the
trend) extend in the near term," Zhang said, adding that
blue-chip stocks were also trading narrowly.
China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 0.7
percent, to 3,311.2, 32.41 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
Infrastructure and transportation sectors were among the top
losers as of midday with sub-indexes
falling 0.89 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively. The two
sectors rose last week as state media reported that investment
by Chinese firms into "One Belt, One Road" countries along the
new Silk Road trade route has already reached $51.1 billion.
The real estate sector outperformed the market, with the
subindex rising 0.52 percent, led by China Vanke Co
. The index has risen more than 22 percent
so far this month.
China Vanke, the country's biggest home builder, said on
Sunday its first-half profit rose 10 percent, even though
business has been bit a high-profile battle for control of the
firm.
By the lunch break, Vanke's Shenzhen-listed shares
gained 1.34 percent. Its Hong Kong-listed shares
rose 0.74 percent, while it gained more than 2 percent
at one point during morning trade.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.3
percent, to 22,860.96 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises
Index lost 0.8 percent, to 9,531.94.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 10.60
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 12.50 billion shares.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)