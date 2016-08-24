* SSEC flat, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -0.7 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1 pct, Shanghai->HK
daily quota used 5.7 pct
BEIJING Aug 24 China stocks were down modestly
at the lunch break on Wednesday with the blue-chip CSI 300 index
edging down marginally, dragged by financial shares amid
receding expectations of further aggressive monetary easings.
The CSI300 index, which tracks the largest listed
companies trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 0.1 percent, to
3,337.05 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,088.88
points.
Analysts said some investors quickly took profit in recent
gainers, especially in heavyweight stocks including financial,
consumer staples and property shares.
"Investor sentiment was slightly down after the main share
indexes hit new highs at the beginning last week," said Xia
Zhengzhou, a strategy analyst at Kaiyuan Securities in Shanxi.
He said that investors adopted a wait-and-see attitude,
noting that the total trading volume of the mainland markets was
hovering at similar levels to the previous week.
China CSI300 stock index futures for September fell 0.1
percent to 3,308.2, 28.85 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
China's central bank on Wednesday injected cash into money
markets through 14-day reverse repurchase agreements for the
first time since February, and traders said the prospect of more
liquidity injections trimmed expectations of further aggressive
monetary easing.
Traders said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) may be
expanding its strategy of using targeted, short-term injections
rather than cutting interest rates or banks' reserve
requirements (RRR).
The consequent rise in China's benchmark 10-year government
bond yields appeared to reduce the allure of
high-dividend blue-chip stocks.
As of noon, the financial subindex was down 0.43
percent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.7
percent, to 22,848.38 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.0
percent, to 9,495.76.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 7.69 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 9.81 billion shares.
($1 = 6.6536 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)