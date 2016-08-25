* SSEC -1.1 pct, CSI300 -1.2 pct, HSI -0.1 pct
* Vanke downgrade, regulatory fears weigh on property stocks
* Banks rattled by bad debt worries, clampdown on riskier
lending
* Investors brace for bad loan and earnings reports from
banks
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2 pct, Shanghai->HK
daily quota used 6.8 pct
BEIJING, Aug 25 China stocks looked set for
their worst day in a month on Thursday as investors dumped
property shares and banks came under pressure ahead of earnings
reports and a crackdown on riskier lending practices in the
financial sector.
The CSI300 index, which tracks the largest listed
companies trading in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 1.2 percent to
3,290.53 points by early afternoon.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1 percent to
3,051.28. Both indexes were poised for their biggest one-day
percent drop since July 27.
The property sector was among the top losers,
slumping 3 percent to its lowest since Aug.12.
The subindex looked set for its fifth straight day of losses
after rating agency S&P cuts the outlook on leading developer
China Vanke to "negative" on financial concerns.
Vanke plunged 4 percent.
Fears that more local governments may impose measures to
cool rising home prices also weighed on developers' shares. But
Joe Qiao, a Shanghai-based analyst at Xiangcai Securities, said
the sell-off did not reflect the fundamentals.
"The whole sector had surged more than 20 percent at one
point this month, and falls in share prices this morning were
purely a result of investors' trading strategy as they want to
lock in profits," Qiao said.
Financials were also under pressure, with the subindex
down 0.6 percent on jitters ahead of big bank's
earnings reports on Thursday and Friday which are expected to
show a further increase in bad loans, which may lead to fresh
capital raising and possibly even a government bailout.
China took aggressive steps on Wednesday to head off signs
of growing risks in its financial and banking system, unveiling
detailed rules to curb an unruly peer-to-peer (P2P) online
lending sector and stepping into money markets in an apparent
bid to curb an over-reliance on short-term borrowing.
Some traders believe more smaller banks are using
shorter-term funding to speculate in the bond market as they
hunt for higher yields.
Shares of major China banks listed in Hong Kong, however,
edged higher on views that the crackdown on online P2P lending
firms would result in more business for commercial banks.
"Those small online lenders have eaten up a lot of market
shares from big banks, and now some borrowers will go back to
big banks," said Sam Chi Yung, senior strategist at South China
Financial Holdings in Hong Kong.
"But mainland giant banks are no longer in their fast
expanding period."
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1 percent to 22,808.09
points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.1
percent to 9,515.36.
(Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim
Coghill)