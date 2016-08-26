* SSEC +0.6 pct; CSI300 +0.6 pct; HSI +0.5 pct
* Govt denies rumour that $90 bln of insurance money will
exit
* BoCom results ease fears of asset quality woes
SHANGHAI, Aug 26 China stocks rose on Friday
morning, recouping the previous day's loss, with some traders
attributing the improving sentiment to regulators' denial that
insurance money is getting pulled out of the market.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) late on
Thursday denied a market rumour in a local media that 600
billion yuan ($90.17 billion) worth of insurance money would
gradually exit the market due to tougher rules.
"The official denial apparently aided market sentiment,"
said Wu Kan, head of equity trading at investment firm Shanshan
Finance.
"The rumour caused a bit of panic-selling yesterday but now,
the market is back."
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.6 percent, to
3,327.47 points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index also gained 0.6 percent, to 3,085.74 points.
Small-caps rose sharply, with Shenzhen's start-up board
ChiNext up 1.3 percent.
In a sign of improving risk appetite recently, outstanding
margin loans has exceeded 900 billion yuan, hitting a
seven-month high.
Banking shares were firm as investors took
relief that newly-released earnings by some of country's biggest
lenders didn't show a sharp deterioration in asset quality as
many had feared.
Bank of Communications (BoCom), which reported
near flat first-half profit, saw its bad loan ratio also stay
stable from the previous quarter.
Brokerage CICC said BoCom could be the first among China's
Big Four state banks to see an improvement in its asset quality.
Disclosure that government-backed funds increased holdings
in BoCom by 570 million A shares also helped sentiment.
"It's true there's concern that some bad loans at Chinese
lenders are not exposed yet, but for China's yield-hungry
investors, banking shares are still regarded as a safe place to
put their money," said Wu of Shanshan Finance.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.5 percent,
to 22,939.17 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.6 percent, to 9,557.61.
Most sectors in Hong Kong rose, led by energy and
tech stocks
