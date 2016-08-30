* SSEC flat, CSI300 0.1 pct, HSI 0.8 pct
* China likely to use more fiscal, rather than monetary
measures
* Banking shares firm despite Moody's warning on "systemic
risks"
SHANGHAI, Aug 30 China banking shares rebounded
on Tuesday, shaking off generally weak earnings reports and
concerns about bad loans, but selling in transportation stocks
left major indexes little changed.
China's markets have struggled to make headway amid growing
perceptions that the central bank is in no hurry to ease policy
soon, for fear of adding to already high debt levels and stoking
asset bubbles.
Policymakers have shifted their focus to ramping up fiscal
spending instead, but shares of firms which stand to benefit
most from an infrastructure building spree have been unable to
gain much traction, either.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent to
3,311.93 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index was unchanged at 3,071.36 points.
Unless China's economic growth is at serious risk of falling
below 6.5 percent, policymakers do not see the need to reduce
interest rates or bank' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) again,
policy advisers told Reuters, citing evidence that companies and
banks are hoarding cash, instead of investing in the real
economy.
Banking shares rebounded on Tuesday despite generally
eroding profit margins and mounting bad loans in the latest
earnings reports from the sector. While conditions are
weakening, traders said investors were relieved that interim
results did not point to a rapid deterioration in asset quality
as many had feared.
Investors apparently shrugged off warnings from credit
rating agency Moody's Investors Service that China's banking
system faces a systemic risk from a significantly increased
reliance by small and mid-tier lenders on interbank funding.
Shares of mid-sized lenders China Minsheng Banking
and Industrial Bank were firm, after
reporting net profit growth of 1.7 percent and 6.1 percent,
respectively.
But the transportation sector fell nearly 1
percent, dragged lower by airlines.
China Southern Airlines' Shanghai-listed shares dropped
nearly 3 percent, while its Hong Kong-traded stock slumped over
6 percent, after the carrier reported a 11 percent drop in
first-half profit.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.8 percent
to 23,003.44 points as traders grew sceptical that the U.S.
central bank would raise rates as soon as next month, while the
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent to
9,578.20.
($1 = 6.6780 Chinese yuan renminbi)