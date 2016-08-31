* SSEC 0.3 pct, CSI300 0.5 pct, HSI 0.0 pct
* China-listed companies post 5.5 pct drop in combined
earnings
* Vanke surge rekindle interest in property shares
SHANGHAI, Aug 31 China stocks were firm on
Wednesday as the earnings season drew to a close, with interim
results wrong-footing pessimists and showing signs that
state-backed "National Team" investors had been buying blue-chip
shares, especially financials, in an apparent effort to
stabilise the market.
Hong Kong stocks hovered near 10-month highs, amid signs
that Chinese money inflows into the city hit the
highest level in two months on Tuesday and preparations for the
Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect went into high gear.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent to
3,329.86 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,083.58 points.
China's nearly 3,000 listed firms have all published their
interim results, posting a 5.5 percent drop in their combined
net profit, according to official China Securities Journal.
But to the relief of many investors, three-fifths of the
companies registered earnings growth, while bloated sectors such
as steel and coal showed tentative signs of recovery.
"Everyone is saying the economy is lousy, but if you look at
listed companies results, they're not as bad as some had
expected," said David Dai, Shanghai-based investor-director at
Nanhai Fund Management Co.
"With bond yields so low, and returns from wealth management
products meaningless, it makes sense to allocate some assets to
the stock market, which has limited room to fall further."
Investors also drew confidence from company disclosures that
a group of state-backed investors, who were summoned to rescue
the market during last summer's crash, were active in the first
half.
They increased holdings in a range of big-caps including
PetroChina, Bank of Communications,
Agricultural Bank of China and CRRC Corp
.
The financial sector in both China and Hong Kong
posted solid gains on Wednesday, as investors shrugged
off warnings by four of China's so-called 'Big Five' state-owned
banks that profits will continue to be pressured in the second
half of the year.
"Concerns over big lenders' asset quality may trigger bank
runs in western countries, but in China this will never happen,"
said Nanhai Fund's Dai, noting that valuations of Chinese
banking stocks were very attractive.
The property sector jumped 5.6 percent, as
bellwether Vanke surged 10 percent in Shanghai on
news that Nexus Capital has raised its stake in Vanke's Hong
Kong-listed shares to 11.54 percent from 10.82 percent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was unchanged at
23,020.93 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.3 percent, to 9,570.15.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric
Meijer)