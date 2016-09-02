* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, +HSI 0.4 pct
* Chinese money flows into Hong Kong accelerates this week
* China venture capital stocks rally on policy support
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Hong Kong stocks extended gains
on Friday as mainland China investors stepped up buying of
shares in the city ahead of a scheme to link the Shenzhen and
Hong Kong stock exchanges.
China shares were marginally firmer, with investors losing
direction amid a recent range-bound trading pattern.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.4
percent to 23,243.87 points by the lunch break, its highest
intraday level since November 2015.
If the HSI settles around that level, it would mark its
highest close since August 2015.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.8
percent to 9,682.55.
The Hang Seng has rebounded nearly 30 percent from its
February low, sustained by the attractiveness of relatively
cheap valuations and the desire of mainland investors to move
more of their assets overseas as the yuan weakens.
The rally got a further boost after China recently approved
the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which had fueled
expectations of more inflows from China.
Net inflows of money from China into Hong Kong this week
have exceeded 12 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) so far, double last
week's amount.
"Hong Kong stocks are still modestly valued. U.S. stocks
look quite expensive, and Chinese stocks are not cheap," said
Charles Wang, Chairman of Shenzhen-based Appleridge Capital
Management Co.
"Chinese money inflows into Hong Kong are sustainable. The
southbound inflow is especially strong when the A share market
is losing direction," Wang said, referring to inflows from the
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock market connection scheme
China stocks were marginally higher by midday. The CSI300
index rose 0.3 percent to 3,311.62 while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 3,065.52.
Recent interim results by Chinese listed companies show
signs of tentative recovery in bloated sectors including steel
and coal, but investor confidence remain fragile.
China's real estate and banking stocks
were firm on Friday but consumer and
transportation shares weakened.
Shares rallied in China's venture capital firms, including
Luxin Venture Capital, Jiangsu Protruly Technology
Group and Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings
, after Beijing unveiled new policies to support
venture capital investment and innovation.
($1 = 6.6786 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim
Coghill)