* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI +0.8 pct
* Dovish remarks from Fed official eases rate hike fears
* China investors brush off upbeat industrial, retail sales
data
SHANGHAI, Sept 13 Hong Kong stocks rebounded on
Tuesday morning following a sell-off the day before, as global
markets steadied after dovish remarks from a U.S. central bank
policymaker eased fears of an imminent interest rate hike.
But China stocks continued to weaken, with investors
shrugging off upbeat economic data that pointed to some success
in Beijing's stimulus efforts.
The Hang Seng index added 0.8 percent, to 23,482.47
points by the lunch break, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises
Index gained 0.5 percent, to 9,703.57. The market
slumped more than 3 percent on Monday, posting its biggest
single-day fall in seven months, on fears the U.S. Federal
Reserve would raise rates as early as next week.
Such concerns eased, however, after the Federal Reserve's
Board Governor Lael Brainar said on Monday she wanted to see a
stronger trend in U.S. consumer spending and evidence of
accelerating inflation before the central bank raises rates.
"Investors are at a loss, with hawkish remarks one day, and
dovish remarks the following day," said Alex Wong, Hong
Kong-based director at Ample Finance Group.
"But I would say the panic is over. Most investors now adopt
a wait-and-see attitude."
Pointing to the risks of a further correction, UBS
strategist Lu Wenjie described the strong rally in Hong Kong
stocks in recent weeks - fuelled by mainland money inflows - as
"fragile" and "liquidity-driven".
"Next one to two quarters, we think the risk is to the
downside as global investors may exit the hunt for yield/carry
trade in emerging markets as the U.S. Fed's talk turns more
hawkish," Lu wrote in his latest strategy report.
But Chinese money flows into Hong Kong will be sustainable
over the long term, he said.
All main sectors rose in Hong Kong, with IT stocks
leading gains.
In China, the CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to
3,255.33 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index also
lost 0.2 percent, to 3,016.54 points.
China's industrial output grew at the fastest pace in five
months in August, while retail sales also beat expectations.
"The delayed impact of earlier policy easing means that a
stronger second-half to this year is likely," wrote Julian
Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital Economics.
"Admittedly, with further monetary easing unlikely in the
near term, this uptick in economic activity is likely to fizzle
out going into next year."
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)