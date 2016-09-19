* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +0.8 pct
* Business confidence among Chinese entrepreneurs pick up -
survey
* Chinese money continues to flow into HK via Connect
SHANGHAI, Sept 19 China stocks edged higher on
Monday morning, as investors returning from the long Mid-Autumn
Festival holiday drew optimism from surveys showing improving
business confidence.
Hong Kong shares also rose, despite lingering uncertainty
around U.S. monetary policy, with an index tracking Chinese
firms jumping roughly 2 percent on the back of money inflows
from the mainland.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent,
to 3,262.07 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.6 percent, to 3,021.02 points.
The People's Bank of China published surveys on Sunday
showing business confidence among entrepreneurs in China had
picked up for the second quarter in a row in 2016.
Fu Xuejun, analyst at Huarong Securities, said that despite
the apparent improvement in sentiment, there was limited room
for the Chinese market to go up further due to uncertainty in
the economy and global liquidity situations.
"I don't see a strong recovery in the Chinese economy, but
the global liquidity situation could be more challenging," he
said, noting that a possible U.S. rate hike soon could stir
global markets, bringing more volatility to domestic shares.
Investors are counting down to the Federal Reserve's Open
Market Committee meeting on Sept. 20-21, while the outcome of
the Bank of Japan's policy meeting will be on Wednesday.
But the Hong Kong market, which is more vulnerable to global
market volatility, rose sharply on Monday, benefitting from
continuous money flows from mainland China.
The Hang Seng index added 0.8 percent, to 23,529.37
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.9 percent, to 9,778.71.
Chinese investors spent 2.7 billion yuan ($404.9 million)
buying Hong Kong shares on Monday morning via the Shanghai-Hong
Kong Stock Connect, as the recently popular cross-border channel
reopened after a four-session suspension.
Hong Kong's financial sector jumped, as China's
yield-hungry investors continue to snap up shares in the city's
listed lenders for their high dividend and low valuations.
Nuclear power-related stocks in both China and Hong Kong
markets were in the spotlight, after Britain gave the go-ahead
for a $24 billion Chinese-backed nuclear power plant.
Mainland-listed China Nuclear Engineering and
SUFA Technology Industry Co Ltd both shot up 10
percent, the maximum allowed, while Hong Kong-listed CGN Power
rose as much as 4.7 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)