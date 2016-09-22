* SSEC 0.8 pct, CSI300 0.9 pct, HSI 1.1 pct
* Investors refrained from making big bets ahead of Fed
decision
* China property shares surge
SHANGHAI, Sept 22 China and Hong Kong stocks
rose sharply on Thursday, pacing gains in Asian markets, as the
Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged
eased investor anxiety.
The rally also came after robust overnight gains on Wall
Street, and followed a week of extremely low volatility in
mainland stocks.
"Volatility had been very low recently because investors
dared not make big bets ahead of the Fed rate decision, for fear
of nasty surprises," said Wu Kan, head of equity trading at
investment firm Shanshan Finance.
"Now, the uncertainty has been removed."
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9 percent,
to 3,295.25 points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.8 percent, to 3,048.61 points.
Hong Kong stocks are heading for their biggest one-day rise
in two weeks, with the benchmark Hang Seng index
advancing 1.1 percent, and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
adding 1.4 percent.
The Fed left short-term rates unchanged, but signalled it
could hike rates by year-end as the labour market improved
further. It also cut the number of rate increases expected in
2017 and 2018, and reduced its longer-run interest rate
forecast.
All major sectors gained in China and Hong Kong.
China-listed developers were particularly strong, with an
index tracking the sector up 3.6 percent, aided by
renewed strength in bellwether Vanke.
Interest in the sector was kindled by news that Hong
Kong-listed developer Sunac China Holdings plans to
buy 17 percent of Jinke Property, pushing Jinke's
shares up 10 percent.
In Hong Kong, China's railway stocks including CRRC
and China Railway Group jumped after China
and Thailand agreed on Wednesday to invest a total of 179
billion baht ($5.15 billion) in the first phase of a planned
high-speed railway project.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric
Meijer)