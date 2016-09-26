* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI -0.7 pct
* Valuations in HK, China look stretched - Deutsche Bank
* China property shares fall after Nanjing home purchase
curbs
SHANGHAI, Sept 26 China and Hong Kong stocks
started the week on a bearish note, tracking Asian markets lower
on Monday morning, as their recent rally showed signs of
fatigue.
The markets' sluggish performance came after losses on Wall
Street and as investors turned their attention to American
politics ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8 percent,
to 3,250.53 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.7 percent, to 3,012.34 points.
In Hong Kong, both the Hang Seng index and the Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index fell 0.7 percent.
"There is still some room for further rallies, despite the
indices showing a few signs of fatigue," Christian Nolting,
Global Chief Investment Officer at Deutsche Bank Wealth
Management wrote, citing relative attractive dividends in China
and Hong Kong.
"Nonetheless, valuations look stretched at the moment. Any
further rally in China and Hong Kong equities may therefore
require earnings to improve. At the same time, policy and
economic uncertainty in the rest of the world represent a
downside risk for equity markets in general."
Trading turnover remained thin in China, showing many
investors were cautious ahead of the long National Day holiday
starting on Oct. 1, when Chinese markets will close for a week.
Most sectors fell in China, with real estate
and raw material stocks, leading the decline.
China's eastern city of Nanjing said on Sunday it would
restrict home purchases, becoming the latest target of a
government crackdown on feverish investment that pushed home
prices up in second- and third-tier cities.
Bucking the trend, China's coal stocks, including Datong
Coal, Yanzhou Coal and Shanxi Luan
were firm, after a request by steelmakers for coal
miners to ramp up coking coal production to bring down prices
was rejected by the government.
In Hong Kong, all main sectors fell, with raw material
and energy shares leading the fall.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)