* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 0.1 pct, HSI 1.1 pct
* Markets unfazed by best industrial profit data in 3 years
* U.S. presidential debate has little immediate impact on
market
* Shanghai-Hong Kong Connect will be suspended Sept 29-Oct
10
SHANGHAI, Sept 27 China stocks were little
changed on Tuesday as investors were reluctant to stake out
fresh positions ahead of a week-long holiday despite data
showing August industrial profits surged the most in three
years.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent to
3,223.15 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.2 percent to 2,975.92.
In Hong Kong, shares bounced over 1 percent, recovering much
of Monday's drop, but investors were bracing a drop in inflows
from China as the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme will
be suspended Sept. 29-Oct. 10.
China's markets will be closed for a week for the National
Day holidays starting on Oct. 1.
The first U.S. presidential debate between Democrat Hillary
Clinton and Republican Donald Trump attracted attention from the
investment community, but did not appear to have had an
immediate impact on the China market.
In his opening statement, Trump blamed China for currency
devaluation and U.S. job losses.
"The result of the U.S. election matters. If Clinton wins,
the market would be calm. If Trump wins, the market would face
more uncertainty," said Linus Yip, strategist at First Shanghai
Securities Ltd, adding Trump's apparent support for trade
protectionism would harm world economy.
"But this is just the first debate. You need to continue to
monitor how the debate will shape public opinions."
Mainland investors largely ignored data showing profits
earned by China's industrial firms in August grew at the fastest
pace in three years, and a move by the Asian Development Bank to
increase its growth forecast for China.
Analysts say sentiment cooled after the SSEC on Monday fell
below 3,000 points - viewed by some as a key psychological
support level.
Property stocks rebounded sharply, but
infrastructure and transportation shares
dropped.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent to
23,574.49, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.3 percent to 9,749.65.
Nearly all sectors rose, with financial shares
leading the gains.
The suspension of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Connect might have
an impact on the market's liquidity, as "Chinese money inflows
has been an important factor behind the strong rally recently."
First Shanghai's Yip said.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)