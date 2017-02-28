* SSEC +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.1 pct
* China fund managers trim suggested equity holdings - poll
* Activity in China manufacturing sector likely grew for 7th
month
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China stocks rose slightly on
Tuesday, but caution prevailed after a steady run-up in recent
months pushed the main index near its late-November peak, a key
technical resistance.
Hong Kong shares were little changed, with a rally that
began in December showing further signs of fatigue and as
investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for
details on tax reform and infrastructure spending.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent,
to 3,451.96 points by the midday break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 3,237.74 points.
The market has rebounded more than 6 percent since
mid-January on signs of economic recovery.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector likely grew
modestly for the seventh month in a row in February as resource
prices extended a rapid rally, a Reuters poll showed.
However, some investors have grown increasingly cautious, as
Beijing shifts toward tighter monetary policies and strengthens
market regulations.
A monthly Reuters poll showed that Chinese fund managers
have trimmed suggested equity exposure for the next three
months, while recommending higher bond exposure.
"The market will remain rangebound, as most participants are
uncertain about future trends," a Shanghai-based fund manager
said.
Meanwhile, they recommended accumulating financial stocks
and in cyclical sectors such as metals and machinery that
benefit from a building boom.
Most sectors rose on Tuesday, with property and
energy shares leading the gain.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.1
percent, to 23,910.50 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to 10,368.37.
Much of the market's attention was on Trump, who said he
would talk about his plans for "big" infrastructure spending in
his first major policy address to Congress on Tuesday (9 pm
ET/0200 GMT on March 1).
