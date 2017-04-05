* SSEC +1.1 pct, CSI300 +1.1 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* China establishes new economic zone near Beijing
* Over 30 related stocks surge by daily limits
SHANGHAI, April 5 China stocks jumped on
Wednesday, the first trading day after a holiday break, as
investors cheered Beijing's decision to launch a huge new
economic zone in Hebei province, with shares of more than 30
related companies surging the daily limit of 10 percent.
Hong Kong stocks gained initially before edging lower, with
the appetite for risk attenuated ahead of a potentially tense
meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese
President Xi Jinping later this week.
Both the CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 1.1 percent at the end of the morning
session, to 3,494.86 points and 3,256.67 points, respectively.
China approved a new special economic zone, described as "a
thousand year project", on Saturday in the heavily polluted
province of Hebei, to focus on building clusters of high-tech
and innovative businesses and take over some "non-capital
functions" from Beijing.
"The way they put it leaves lots of room for imagination, in
terms of future investment," said Tian Weidong, an analyst at
Kaiyuan Securities.
Tian identified several sectors aside from property that
would benefit from the economic zone including environmental
protection and infrastructure stocks.
Both CSI sub-indexes were up over 2 percent at midday.
"This time the momentum is more sustainable because it's
boosted not simply by the housing market, which holds lots of
uncertainty at the moment," Tian said.
Raw material stocks led the gains in a
board-based rise, with the sector index up 2.8 percent at the
lunch break.
Real estate developers added 1.7 percent,
despite Beijing's ban on property sales to contain speculators
after a sudden housing boom in the new economic zone.
Shares of more than 30 companies related to the new economic
zone shot up by 10 percent, the maximum allowed, including
developer BBMG Corp, cement maker Tangshan Jidong
Cement and harbour operator Tianjin Port
.
In Hong Kong, where stocks are more exposed to global
volatility than their mainland peers, the benchmark Hang Seng
index dropped 0.2 percent, to 24,215.97 points, after it
made modest gains on Monday following news of the planned
economic zone.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3
percent to 10,287.92 points.
Much of the market's attention was on a landmark summit for
Presidents Trump and Xi on Thursday and Friday.
It will be their first face-to-face meeting since Trump took
office on Jan. 20, with trade and security issues set to figure
prominently.
Most sectors made modest gains by the lunch break, with
services stocks leading the gains.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric
Meijer)