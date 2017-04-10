* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI flat
* Real estate stocks in China remain best bets on new
economic zone
SHANGHAI, April 10 China stocks edged lower on
Monday as investors took profits after three days of gains
spurred by Beijing's decision to create a huge new economic
zone.
Hong Kong stocks barely moved, with investors unwilling to
place big bets amid concerns about growing geopolitical risks
over Syria and North Korea.
The blue-chip CSI300 index dipped 0.1 percent to
3,513.09 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 3,276.86.
Some stocks related to the Xiongan New Area, a new economic
zone unveiled recently, continued to rally, with investors
unfazed by the stock mark regulator's effort to cool speculative
fever.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has apparently warned several
listed companies against misleading investors with bombastic
hype around the red-hot theme.
Still, developer BBMG Corp and cement maker
Tangshan Jidong Cement jumped 10 percent by midday
on Monday, the maximum allowed, for the fourth consecutive
session.
But Zhang Qi, an analyst at Haitong Securities, said some
saw "Xiongan" concept stocks were starting to lose steam.
Zhang said some profit taking was to be expected after
Shanghai stocks had their best weekly performance since November
2016 last week.
Defence stocks climbed to a one-month high and
added 0.4 percent by the lunch break as investors bet on further
friction between China and the United States.
President Donald Trump pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping
to do more to curb North Korea's nuclear program and help reduce
the gaping U.S. trade deficit with Beijing in talks on Friday,
even as he toned down the strident anti-China rhetoric of his
election campaign.
There was little immediate reaction to news that the head of
China's insurance regulator was under investigation for
suspected disciplinary violation.
Industry bellwethers China Life Insurance Co Ltd
and Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd barely
moved.
Real estate stocks remained popular bets, with an index
tracking the sector rising 1.5 percent by the lunch
break to hit a three-week high.
A flurry of economic data this week is expected to show
solid economic growth in the world's second-largest economy in
March.
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index was
roughly unchanged at 24,273.60, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 0.1 percent, to 10,267.78.
Concerns of capital outflows resurfaced after the dollar
index climbed to a near four-week high in the morning
session, potentially luring money out of emerging markets.
Mainland property developers hit a record high and
then slid. They were down nearly 0.4 percent by midday.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)