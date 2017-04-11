(Corrects paragraph six to say China is expected to make some
moves on North Korea, not South Korea)
* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI -0.9 pct
* Defence stocks rally amid geopolitical concerns
* Chinese traders ordered to return North Korean coal -
source
SHANGHAI, April 11 Stocks in Hong Kong and China
fell on Tuesday morning as investors' appetite for risky assets
soured on concerns over political tensions in North Korea and
the Middle East.
Energy stocks were among the biggest decliners in both
markets, underpinned by losses in coal miners, after a trading
source said China's customs department ordered traders to return
North Korean coal.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.9 percent at
the end of the morning session, at 24,054.39, while the Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent, to
10,136.96.
A tense geopolitical situation remains at the forefront of
market attention, said Linus Yip, a Hong Kong-based strategist
at First Shanghai Securities.
"But the general impact of Trump-Xi meeting is positive, as
you can see the two countries maintain a relatively good
relationship after the meeting," Yip said.
He said China was expected to make some moves on North Korea
after the meeting and that would weigh on the market in the
short term. "No permanent enemies, no permanent friends."
Coal prices had slumped more than 4 percent by the lunch
break after China's customs department issued an official order
telling trading companies to return their North Korean coal
cargoes.
Energy stocks were the biggest losers in a board-based
decline, with an index tracking the sector shedding 1.6
percent.
Kunlun Energy Co Ltd had contracted about 4.7
percent by midday, on news that its net profit in 2016 slumped
56 percent from the previous year.
China Finance Investment Holdings Ltd plummeted
around 65 percent and the reason was not immediately clear. The
company reported a net loss of HK$520.7 million ($67.00
million)in 2016 on March 31.
In China, the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7
percent, to 3,481.28, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.5 percent, to 3,254.24.
Defence stocks had jumped 2.2 percent at
midday, as investors bet on further friction between China and
the United States.
Banks extended Monday's losses and were down 0.7
percent, after China banking regulator issued risk control
guidelines and fined 17 financial organisations a total of 42.9
million yuan ($6.21 million) for avoiding supervision and
engaging in unapproved operations.
($1 = 7.7713 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.9035 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)