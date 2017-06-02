* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI +0.4 pct
* Liquidity fears bite before bank health-check, Fed
decision
* Hong Kong climbs to 23-month high as global stocks hit
record
SHANGHAI, June 2 China stocks fell on Friday
morning, bucking the trend in global markets, as a stronger
Chinese currency and fresh restrictions on share sales failed to
entice investors fretting about tightening liquidity and
uncertain economic prospects.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent, to
3,480.36 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.3 percent, to 3,094.46 points.
Small-caps continued to underperform, with the start-up
board ChiNext sinking to its lowest level since
February 2015.
Fleeting euphoria on Wednesday, triggered by regulators'
restrictions on share sales by big shareholders of listed
companies, brought gains, but they have been erased in the
holiday-shortened week.
"Share sales restrictions don't address the fundamental
issues," said Su Peihai, analyst at brokerage Guangzheng Hang
Seng. "Sentiment is weak because investors worry about liquidity
and are pessimistic toward the economy."
This month, the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to raise
rates and Chinese banks face mid-year health checks from the
central bank, so "deleveraging and tighter liquidity" remain the
biggest concerns for investors, offsetting any short-term relief
from a strengthening yuan, he said.
Echoing such fears, a Moody's survey published on Friday
suggests China's slowdown and higher corporate debt levels
represents the biggest risk to emerging market credit.
Most sectors fell, with consumer and raw
material shares among the biggest decliners.
HONG KONG
Hong Kong stocks climbed to a fresh 23-month high amid
bullish sentiment across world markets.
Global stocks hit record highs and Asian markets rose to
their best levels in more than two years, as upbeat data on U.S.
manufacturing and employment and buoyant European factory growth
boosted investor optimism.
Both the Hang Seng index and the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index added 0.4 percent, lifting them to
25,914.81 points and 10,660.18 points, respectively.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)