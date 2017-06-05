* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* China's IPOs slow further
* China services sector expands at fastest in 4 months in
May
SHANGHAI, June 5 China's stocks fell on Monday
morning, as sharp losses in financial firms offset news the
securities regulator had cut the number of initial public
offerings coming onto the market.
The CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent, to 3,468.12
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.5 percent, to 3,091.01 points.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) approved
on Friday only four IPOs to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($220.5
million), down from 7 IPOs in the past week. A larger batch of
new listings would weigh on the market by offering more equity
supply.
In recent weeks, the CSRC has typically approved a batch of
10 new IPOs each Friday aimed at raising about 6 billion yuan.
"The slower pace of IPOs could be a trend for now," said
Yang Weixiao, an analyst with Founder Securities, adding the
cooling reflects CSRC's intention to prop up the market that has
been hurt by tighter financial regulations and liquidity.
However, the relief was largely offset by sharp losses in
financial stocks, in particular bank stocks, whose index
is poised for the worst day since mid-December.
There was a lack of fundamental support in the recent strong
rally in those banking plays, and the correction now was mainly
due to profit taking, Yang said.
The securities regulator had recently published a series of
new regulations in a bid to help maintain stability in the stock
market, but caution prevailed amid lingering worries over
economic growth and tighter regulations.
Market reaction was largely muted to China's services sector
expanding at the fastest pace in four months in May.
Main sectors fell across the board in the morning, led by
financial and healthcare shares.
In Hong Kong, stocks fell, easing from a near 2-year high.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3 percent, to 25,838.21
points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.6
percent, to 10,599.65.
($1 = 6.8025 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Liu Luoyan and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)