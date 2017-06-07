* SSEC +0.9 pct, CSI300 +1.1 pct
* HSI flat in Hong Kong, HSCE +0.4 pct
* Over a dozen China firms call on employees to buy shares
* MSCI inclusion for China "a real likelihood" -- Robeco
SHANGHAI, June 7 China stocks rose on Wednesday
as a growing number of listed firms encouraged employees to buy
shares, and as the central bank injected more funds into the
banking system to ease fears of a mid-year liquidity crunch.
Hopes that MSCI will include China's A shares in its indexes
later this month also whetted investors' appetite for big-cap
stocks, with more investment banks predicting a good chance of
such a move.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.1 percent to
3,529.53 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.9 percent to 3,131.00.
Over the past week, controlling shareholders of over a dozen
listed companies have called on employees to buy the companies'
shares, while promising to take any losses incurred if they hold
the shares for at least 12 months.
The firms include Shenzhen Fengda Technology Co,
Eastern Gold Jade Co and Great Wall International
ACG.
Shares in those companies have jumped in response, and the
optimism appears to be spreading as investors bet more companies
would issue similar statements.
Unlike in the mid-2015 market crash, when a slew of state
firms made buybacks, the calls this time are coming from private
major shareholders of smaller companies.
Markets watchers said it was not clear if the calls to buy
shares were linked to broader efforts by authorities to
stabilise money and currency markets in recent weeks.
But investors drew some solace from signs that the central
bank is moving to ease worries of liquidity stress later this
month as banks face the central bank's quarterly health check.
On Wednesday, the People's Bank of China injected 180
billion yuan ($26.50 billion) into the interbank market via open
market operations, after in the previous session providing
capital support via one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF)
loans.
In addition, an increasing number of institutions are now
betting China's A shares will be included in the MSCI's
benchmark index. The decision will be made on June 20.
"MSCI inclusion now a real likelihood," asset manager Robeco
said in a report this week.
"We think this time there is a real chance of success. With
the improving fundamentals and attractive valuation, we are
positive on the market outlook."
Stocks rose across the board in China, with consumer
and healthcare stocks leading the rise.
Hong Kong stocks were roughly flat.
The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 25,988.32, while
the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4
percent, to 10,649.08.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)