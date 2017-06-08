* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.2 pct
* China's forex reserves rise in May for 4th month
* China May trade data stronger than expected
SHANGHAI, June 8 China's blue-chip stock index
hit six-month highs on Thursday morning, with investor sentiment
boosted by the yuan's recent strength, signs of improved
liquidity in the financial system and bullish May trade data.
The market was also bolstered by Beijing's commitment to
further reduce cost burdens on companies, and growing
expectations that index publisher MSCI will decide to include
Chinese A shares into its benchmark on June 20.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent, to
3,549.65 points by the lunch break, its best level since early
December, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1
percent, to 3,144.81 points.
The market responded positively to China's foreign exchange
reserves data published on Wednesday showing reserves rose in
May for a fourth consecutive month and by more than markets had
expected.
Analysts expect foreign reserves to increase further as
cross-border capital flows stabilise and as the yuan has sharply
rebounded against the U.S. dollar.
During China's midday break, trade data showed
stronger-than-anticipated exports and imports for May despite
falling commodity prices, suggesting the economy is holding up
better than expected.
Brokerage Lianchu Securities also attributed the market
rebound to signs that "the central bank has intentionally moved
to stabilise market expectations," by injecting more liquidity
into the banking system.
Most sectors rose on Thursday, with transport
and health care stocks among the biggest gainers.
Chinese garment maker Youngor Group jumped more
than 5 percent, after the company said China's state-owned
margin lender had increased holdings in the company.
CAUTION IN HONG KONG
Hong Kong stocks hovered near 23-month highs, as investors
became increasingly cautious ahead of a slew of key global
events in the coming week.
Both the Hang Seng index and the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index added 0.2 percent, to 26,027.44
points, and 10,636.90, respectively.
Investors are bracing for any surprises from the UK general
elections, the European Central Bank's policy meeting and
congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was
fired by President Donald Trump last month.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)