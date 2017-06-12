* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -1.2 pct
* Tech shares drop after Wall Street sell-off in the sector
* Credit tightening the biggest risk for China economy -
Haitong
SHANGHAI, June 12 China and Hong Kong stocks
started the week on a bearish note, as tech plays in both
markets tracked the sell-off in U.S. counterparts, with
sentiment also hurt by the prospect of renewed China slowdown in
the second half amid tighter credit.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fared better than
small caps, slipping just 0.1 percent to 3,573.39 points by the
lunch break. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5
percent, to 3,144.30 points.
In Hong Kong, both the Hang Seng index and the Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index lost more than 1 percent,
to 25,712.55 points and 10,480.33 points, respectively.
Both China and Hong Kong-listed tech shares dropped sharply,
following a sell-off on Friday in technology stocks on Wall
Street that was triggered by concerns about Apple's new
iPhones and a cautious Goldman Sachs report about the sector.
China's tech-heavy growth board ChiNext lost
nearly 1 percent, while the CSI TMT Index fell 1.1
percent, both underperforming the broader market.
Selling was more intensive in Hong Kong, where stocks are
more vulnerable to Wall Street fluctuations. An index tracking
IT shares tumbled 2.6 percent, led by Chinese tech
giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.
Elsewhere, investors dumped cyclical stocks amid rising
concern that China's economy would suffer from an expected
credit tightening in the second half.
UBS strategist Gao Ting said that although Chinese investors
"are likely mentally prepared for short-term liquidity pressure
due to financial regulations, we don't believe they pay enough
attention to future economic trends."
Gao also said he expected that general credit may tighten,
hitting property and other investment activity, and that factory
gate prices "may decline rapidly."
Echoing the view, Haitong Securities analyst Jiang Chao said
that "credit tightening presents the biggest risk in the second
half," as impacts from Beijing's deleveraging campaign will be
transmitted to the real economy.
Also souring sentiment in China, major state-controlled
newspapers on Monday urged the stock market regulator not to
"balk or backtrack" on reforms, denting hopes that IPOs could be
suspended if the market remains weak.
Bucking the trend, China Vanke jumped 4.6
percent in Shenzhen and rose 0.7 percent in Hong Kong, after
Shenzhen Metro became its top shareholder, replacing rival
developer China Evergrande Group.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)