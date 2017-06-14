* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -1.0 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* Anbang-invested stocks drop on news chairman probed
* Weak China investment data reinforces slowdown concerns
SHANGHAI, June 14 China stocks fell early
Wednesday, led by blue-chips, as sentiment was soured by a media
report alleging a probe of the head of financial conglomerate
Anbang Insurance Group, plus weak May investment data deepening
worries of economic deceleration.
Hong Kong shares also dropped, as investors braced for a
likely U.S. rate hike later in the day, and awaited clarity on
the Federal Reserve's future policy. Some investors also think a
U.S. hike will prompt China to increase its interest rates.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1 percent, to
3,545.44 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.6 percent, to 3,135.32 points.
Investors dumped stocks - many big-caps - that are
partly-owned by Anbang, after the acquisitive company said late
on Tuesday its chairman Wu Xiaohui was no longer able to fulfil
his duties. Hours earlier, Chinese magazine Caijing reported
that Wu had been taken away for investigation.
Anbang-invested shares - including Financial Street Holdings
, China Vanke, China Merchants Shekou
, Gemdale and China State Construction
Engineering - all dropped sharply.
Confidence was further dented by China's tepid investment
data for May, reinforcing views that the world's second-largest
economy will soon start to lose some momentum.
"Given the recent data, we are almost certain to see a
continued slowdown in 2H17 and 2018," wrote Larry Hu, analyst at
Macquarie Capital Ltd.
"Reflation has become disinflation. Inventory stocking has
turned into destocking. Property is entering a downcycle."
The worrying combination of tighter short-term liquidity,
and pessimism toward longer-term growth is reflected in China's
inverted yield curve, with the benchmark yield on one-year
Chinese government bonds rising above 10-year yield recently.
Most sectors fell, but small caps fared better.
HONG KONG
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.3
percent, to 25,786.00 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 10,496.66.
All eyes were on the U.S. central bank, which is scheduled
to release its rate decision at 1800 GMT Wednesday with a news
conference to follow from Chair Janet Yellen.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)