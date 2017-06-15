* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI -1.1 pct
* Hong Kong Monetary Authority expects increases in outflows
* China May money supply grew at slowest pace in 20 years
SHANGHAI, June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a
three-week low on Thursday as borrowing costs in the city looked
set to rise after a U.S. rate hike overnight, while shares in
China slid on persistent fears that economic growth will soon
start to cool.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index dropped 1.1
percent to 25,601.68 points by the lunch break, touching the
lowest level since May 29. Still, the gauge is up 16 percent
this year.
Selling was more intense in mainland companies. The Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to
10,362.12, on track for its biggest loss in six weeks.
Hong Kong's central bank raised its base rate 25 basis
points earlier in the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted
its policy rate as expected overnight. Hong Kong rates move in
line with the U.S. due to the city's currency peg.
The head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), Norman
Chan, said he expects banks in the territory to gradually raise
mortgage rates, which could hit shares of property developers.
China shares, which are less vulnerable to global capital
flows, also weakened, amid signs that Beijing's deleveraging
campaign has made some progress in reducing liquidity in the
financial system. Tighter credit conditions, in turn, are
expected to drag on economic activity in coming months.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent to
3,519.68 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
0.1 percent to 3,127.19.
Although the Federal Reserve's rate rise was expected, Chair
Janet Yellen's more-detailed plans to reduce the Fed's balance
sheet was viewed by some as negative to equities in Asia.
The move would "reduce market liquidity over the long term
and could impact the performance of equities and other assets,"
China Investment Securities (HK) wrote in a report on Thursday.
Echoing such a view, the HKMA's Chan said he expects there
could be an increase in capital outflows from the financial hub
due to arbitrage trade with the local currency.
Although China on Thursday didn't follow the Fed in raising
rates, as it did with short-term rates in March, analysts
pointed out that borrowing costs in the country's interbank
market have already risen sharply this year, as money supply in
May grew at the slowest annual rate in over 20 years.
"We're seeing more equity supplies but less liquidity, so
China's stock market will likely remain sluggish," said Wei
Jianfei, analyst at Lianchu Securities.
Traders say the market is also worried that profit growth at
listed Chinese firms could stagnate.
Data this week showed that China's economy generally
remained on solid footing in May, but tighter monetary policy, a
cooling housing market and slowing investment reinforced views
that it will gradually lose momentum in coming months.
Most sectors fell in both China and Hong Kong, with the
decline in Hong Kong led by the real estate sector,
which is vulnerable to higher borrowing costs.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)