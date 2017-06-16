* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI +0.4 pct
* China c.bank makes biggest weekly injection since mid-Jan
* Investors worry about capital outflows, China slowdown
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on
course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's
share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in
three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of
capital outflows from the region.
China's weak producer inflation and investment data also
dented sentiment this week as it reinforced concerns of a
renewed slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent,
to 3,522.03 points by the lunch break, declining 1.5 percent for
the week - the first weekly decline since early May. The
Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent, to 3,124.42
points.
The Hang Seng index added 0.4 percent to 25,677.88
points, but is on track for a 1.4 percent weekly loss, the
biggest since early March. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
, which fell sharply on Thursday, rebounded 0.5 percent,
to 10,400.93.
The rally in China's blue-chips, which have far outperformed
small-caps this year, appear to be losing steam amid signs of
monetary tightening and renewed economic weakness.
Yu Gang, analyst at Zhongtai Securities, said that upside
potential for mainland shares is limited, as liquidity remains
tight while borrowing costs rise.
In a sign that China's central bank intends to stabilize
market sentiment, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a
net 410 billion yuan ($60.17 billion) into money markets this
week, the biggest weekly injection since mid-January.
Most sectors in China fell, with property and
consumer shares leading the decline.
In Hong Kong, many of the sectors rebounded on Friday after
the sharp falls the previous session.
($1 = 6.8140 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)